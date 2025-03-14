Forecast Updated on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-60. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 36-45. Winds: E-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-72. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and turning windy. Lows: 55-62. Winds: S-SE 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Some of these storms could pack a punch. Highs: 60-77. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Monday: A few lingering showers around to start the day. Turning mostly sunny by the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 56-63. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Dealing with low clouds, mist and fog this morning across Delmarva as the wind continues off the Atlantic as we get started on this Friday. One more day of the cold and gray weather is expected as highs range from the 40s and 50s again today. The wind will continue off the Atlantic and pick up a bit at times with a few wind gusts to 20+ mph. Things will slowly begin to shift as we head into the weekend to allow for some warmer air to push into the region.
Finally, the wind will turn south to southwest for the weekend and will bring some much warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will climb up into the low 70s and with highs in the mid 70s on Sunday. This will not apply to our beach towns…or right along the Chesapeake because the wind direction will be south for much of the weekend. Our next real chance of showers and storms enters the forecast later in the evening of Sunday and could linger into early on Monday morning. Some of these showers and storms late in the day on Sunday could pack a punch with strong, gusty winds…very heavy rain and lots of lightning. Something to keep in mind since the timing of the storms looks to be around and after sunset at the moment.