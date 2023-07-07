Forecast Updated on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with the chance of PM showers / storms. Highs: 86-93. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A chance of a shower or storm early. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear with some fog possible by dawn. Lows: 69-74. Winds: Calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 85-91. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Turning mostly clear with fog possible by the morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms possible in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 85-91. Winds: SW 5-20 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with the humidity dropping throughout the day. Highs: 84-89. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
This summer pattern continues across Delmarva where we will see the possibility of pop-up showers and storms later this afternoon and this evening. A little wave of energy will produce these showers and storms, but the storms will start as pop-up storms in the afternoon before a line of storms reaches the Peninsula late in the day. The question is how much of the daytime heating will remain as the front gets here with the storms. If we stabilize the atmosphere with the sun setting, the storms will be allowed to fizzle out as they get here. Highs today will climb up again into the 80s and 90s inland with temperatures cooler the closer you get to the beach with the wind coming in off the Atlantic again this afternoon.
The weekend forecast will also hold this chance of a few showers and storms. Saturday’s chance for showers and storms will be a pop-up chance and most of our Saturday will be dry. Sunday brings a more organized chance of showers and storms with the pattern breaking front. Indications are that things will now dry out and cool off a smidge for Monday and Tuesday.
We dry out and bake the peninsula by the middle of next week as the Bermuda High continues to control our forecast with highs back into the mid 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.