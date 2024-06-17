Forecast Updated on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 85-91. Winds: S 5-25+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 63-70. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-91. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A touch cooler with wind off the water. Highs: 80-91. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-92. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
There really isn’t much to write about this morning as the weather pattern is going to be a very quiet one over the coming few days as a massive ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. This will have temperatures soaring later this week, but for now with the high sliding just a little too far off the coast to start the workweek…we will have a light wind off the Atlantic trying to mitigate the heat. Temperatures as we start the week off are going to climb up into the 80s with some of us into the low 90s this afternoon as the wind turn out of the south and will eventually shift more southeast by the time we get to mid-week.
Temperatures on Tuesday climb up into the 80s and 90s across Delmarva, but with that wind shift coming on Wednesday temperatures will be a touch cooler with many of us holding onto the 80s. Only places that could see 90s on Wednesday would be on the mid-shore. As we get to late week and the weekend is when the temperatures start to turn more out of the south and southwest and really drive in the hot weather. Highs by then will drive up into the 90s with some of us trying to flirt with a triple digit reading (100+) possible for the weekend.
No real chance of rain over the next few days with this massive ridge of high pressure overhead across the region. We may start to see a chance of a pop-up shower or storm on Sunday with a better chance of a few showers and storms as we roll into Monday of next week.