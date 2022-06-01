Forecast updated on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear, humid and warm. A few very isolated showers before dark. Low 70°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy. Clouds increasing with scattered thundershowers likely after 3 PM. High 88-90°. Beaches fall to 73° PM with a sea breeze. Wind: S 1-7 but SE at 8-11 mph on the coast PM.
Thursday Night: Scattered evening thunderstorms. Some storms will be heavy with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Mostly clear late. Low 66°. Wind: SW 2-8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Much lower humidity. High 78-80°. Wind: NW 8-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight and it will stay quite warm for early June. Look for lows near 70-71 degrees with very humid air. Winds will be light from the south across the area.
Thursday looks sunny and very warm, but clouds will increase ahead of a cold front in the afternoon. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms may have heavy rainfall and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is possible. It will stay quite humid and afternoon temps. will be around 88-90 degrees. This is still well above our average high of 79 degrees.
Friday looks sunny and it will be much cooler, with lower humidity behind the cold front. The afternoon temps. will be around 78-79 degrees with a steady NW breeze. Friday night will be clear and quite pleasant with lows near 59 degrees by sunrise Saturday.
In the long-range, the weekend looks pleasant with afternoon temps in the upper 70's to around 80°. This is near the average for early June. It will be sunny over the weekend with light winds. Lows will be near 60 degrees over the weekend. Warmer weather with more humidity will arrive by Tuesday as temps. climb back toward the low to mid 80's.
The average high for today is 78 degrees with an average low of 57 degrees.