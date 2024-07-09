Forecast updated on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A very warm and humid air mass will remain over the area, and a Heat Advisory was posted for all of Delmarva today. Hot and muggy weather will continue, but a weak disturbance in the upper atmosphere will bring a better chance of thunderstorms by Thursday and Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms around, then clearing later and and muggy. Low 75-77°. Wind: S 5-11 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Becoming breezy with scattered late day thunderstorms becoming more numerous. High 93-94°. Wind: S 13-20 mph. Winds S/SE 14-22 mph near the coast. Beaches reach 84° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 77°.
Wednesday Night: Isolated thunderstorms around, breezy and muggy. Low 77°. Wind: S 7-16 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Breezy PM with scattered PM thunderstorms around. High 90-92°. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Winds S/SE 6-15 mph near the coast. Beaches reach 84° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 78°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mainly clear skies later tonight and it will stay warm and muggy, Low temps will be in the mid 70s by daybreak. Winds will be from the south at 3-7 mph.
Wednesday will also be sunny, and hot with very muggy air. The winds will increase Wednesday and there will be an increase in the coverage of the afternoon thundershowers. The afternoon temps. will reach 90-92 degrees, but an afternoon sea breeze will develop, and cool the beaches across Maryland back to 75 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will be from the south at 12-20 mph and a bit higher near the coast.
Thursday will stay hot with very muggy air. There will be scattered late day thundershowers around. The afternoon temps. will reach 90-92 degrees, but an afternoon sea breeze will develop, and cool the beaches back to 76-78 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will be from the southwest at 16-15 mph and a bit higher near the coast.
In the long-range: Thunderstorms and rain will be likely Friday as a weak trough approaches the area. Look for afternoon temps. near 85-88 degrees and it will stay very humid. Sunday looks sunny and hot with PM temps. near 90° and some storms about. Monday and Tuesday look quite hot and muggy with temps. reaching the mid 90's.
The average low for early July is 68° and the high is 88°.