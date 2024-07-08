Forecast updated on Monday, 8 July 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A very warm and humid air mass will remain over the area, and a Heat Advisory was posted for all of Delmarva today. Hot and muggy weather will continue, but a weak front will bring a better chance of thunderstorms by Thursday and Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Spotty showers around, then mostly clear and muggy. Low 75°. Wind: S 2-7 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. PM Heat Index values near 97-100. Isolated afternoon and early evening showers around. High 93-94°. Wind: S 5-12 mph. Beaches reach 84° then a weak sea breeze will bring temps. to the mid 70's right on the coast.
Tuesday Night: Isolated thunderstorms around, then clearing later and and muggy. Low 75°. Wind: S 5-11 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Becoming breezy with scattered late day thunderstorms becoming more numerous. High 92°. Wind: S 13-20 mph. Winds S/SE 14-22 mph near the coast. Beaches reach 84° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 76°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mainly clear skies later tonight, and it will stay warm and muggy, Low temps will be in the mid 70s by daybreak. Winds will be from the south at 3-7 mph.
Tuesday will again be sunny, and hot with very muggy air. We will see some isolated late day thunderstorms around, but most will see no rain. The afternoon temps. will reach 92-93 degrees, but a weak afternoon sea breeze will develop and cool the beaches back to 76 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will stay from the south at 5-12 mph.
Wednesday will also be sunny and hot with very muggy air. The winds will increase Wednesday and there will be an increase in the coverage of the afternoon thundershowers. The afternoon temps. will reach 90-92 degrees, but an afternoon sea breeze will develop, and cool the beaches across Maryland back to 75 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will be from the south at 12-20 mph but higher near the coast.
In the long-range: Thunderstorms and rain will be much more likely Thursday and Friday as a weak trough approaches the area. Look for afternoon temps. near 89-91 degrees and it will stay very humid. Saturday and Sunday look sunny and still hot with PM temps. near 90-92°.
The average low for early July is 68° and the high is 88°.