DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Areas of fog early, then partly sunny with a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times. Highs at the beaches in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Sunday night: Warm and muggy with and isolated thunderstorm early. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like near 105°F at times. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 90s, feeling like near 110°F at times. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot, then showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
Skies cleared over Delmarva last night, and with all of the recent rain, areas of locally dense fog have developed. The fog will slow down travel for an hour or two after sunrise.
Otherwise, the wet weather has ended and we're returning to unseasonably hot weather as an upper ridge builds over the eastern United States.
As high pressure builds in on Monday, under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s, becoming upper 90s on Tuesday. Heat advisories are likely, and an excessive heat warning could be needed, especially on Tuesday. Excessive Heat Watches have already been posted for the Maryland Midshore and Delaware on Tuesday. There will be a low chance of a pop-up thunderstorm either day.
We keep it hot on Wednesday before a cold front brings our next round of rain and thunderstorms, likely late Wednesday into Thursday. The front will stall out and keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through at least Thursday night, possibly into next weekend. At least temperatures will be cooler, in the mid 80s late week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for July 21 - July 27.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.