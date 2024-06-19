Forecast updated on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Warmer weather will arrive tomorrow, and it will turn quite hot by Friday as the heat wave over the Northeast finally reaches us. Some storms may develop Monday as the heat wave weakens some.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and more humid. Low 64-67°. Wind: S 3-8 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High 88-89°. Wind: S 1-6 mph. Beaches reach 85° then fall to around 76° PM.
Thursday Night: Mainly clear. Low 66-67°. Wind: S 2-6 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hotter. Turning muggy. High 92°. Wind: SW 2-8 mph. Beaches reach 85° then fall to around 76° PM. Heat index near 100 PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight as an upper level high pressure system builds over the region. It will be more humid with lows near 65-66 degrees.
Thursday looks sunny and warmer, with temperatures in the upper 80's although a few spots near the Bay may pass 89-90 degrees in the mid-afternoon hours. The beaches will see a weak afternoon sea breeze and drop from 84 to 77° in the afternoon. Winds inland will be south at around 3-6 mph. Much hotter weather will continue across New England and much of the northeast U.S.
It will turn quite hot on Friday with dew points climbing to near 70 degrees. This means a heat index over 100 by afternoon with few clouds. The beaches will see a weak afternoon sea breeze and drop from 89 to 77° in the afternoon. Winds inland will be south at around 3-7 mph. The hot weather will be widespread across the entire region.
In the long-range: It will get hotter still from Saturday through Sunday with highs from 94-96°. The heat will start to break with some thunderstorms on Monday after a high temp. near 92° Heat index values will likely pass 100 from Saturday through Monday. We will see high temps. near 88 degrees Tuesday with 91 and some storms around Wednesday.
The average low for mid June is 64° and the high is 84°.