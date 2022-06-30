Forecast updated on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 6:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, warm and humid. Low 70°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with higher humidity. High 90-91° inland with temps. around 77° PM near the beaches. Wind: S 8-17 mph.
Friday Night: Mainly clear, and muggy. Low 72-73°. Wind: S 5-12 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and hot, with high humidity. Widely scattered to scattered PM storms about (40% risk at any one spot). High 89-91° inland with temps. around 77° PM near the beaches. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks warmer with isolated evening showers, then fair skies with lows in the upper 60's. A more summer like weather pattern has arrived and it will bring hot weather with much higher humidity as we head into the weekend.
Friday and Saturday look hot and quite humid with afternoon temps. around 90-92 degrees inland. The beaches will see a decent sea breeze and drop to the mid/upper 70's. Inland winds will be around 8-17 mph. We will see some very isolated storms after 2 PM.
A SW to south wind will increase Saturday with hot and muggy conditions across the region. We will see sunshine and just some scattered clouds Thursday with temps. near 89-91 degrees in the afternoon. The beaches will reach 81 degrees then a refreshing sea breeze will cool the coastal areas to around 76 degrees in the afternoon hours. A few afternoon and evening storms will develop with the rain chance at any spot near 40%.
Sunday looks warm and muggy ,with more clouds and it will not be as hot. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area and some will be heavy. Afternoon temps. will be around 85 degrees with the beaches in the mid 70's. Winds will be variable at 4-12 mph as a weak cool front moves through the area.
In the long-range, Sunday will be partly sunny with more widespread thundershowers developing. Look for temps. to reach the mid 80's Sunday with the beaches in the mid 70's. Monday looks sunny with a light onshore flow. Afternoon highs will range from 77 on the beaches to 87 inland. Thunderstorms may be more likely again by Tuesday/Wednesday with afternoon high temps. reaching the mid/upper 80's from Tuesday through Thursday. It will be muggy with lows near 70.
The average high for today is 86 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.