Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 67-73. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 90-95. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 71-77. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with the chance of some PM showers / storms. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers / storms. Highs: 89-95. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
The reprieve from the hot and humid air only lasts one more day on Tuesday as highs reach near 90 with lots of sunshine, but the wind starts to shift more south throughout the day. The humidity comes blasting into the area by Tuesday night and we are into the dog’s mouth again with 70s dew point and temperatures up into the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.
We keep things dry on Wednesday before a little system arrives to our north on Thursday. A weak front provides the chance of a few showers and storms on Thursday evening. Once the threat of storms arrives, the trigger will linger to our north and try to spark up a few pop-up showers and storms on Friday. Another front arrives on Saturday with a better chance of scattered showers / storms and that chance of a few showers and storms will linger into Sunday.
The hot weather continues into the starting week of the Delaware State Fair with temperatures in the 90s for much of next week.