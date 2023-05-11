Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with a chance of showers possible by the morning. Lows: 62-67. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW-NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and a little breezy at times. Highs: 72-83. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
A very quiet weather pattern establishes for a few days as high pressure has taken control of the forecast. Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday with a bit more warm air being pushed into the region. Temperatures across inland Delmarva will reach the 70s and 80s on a light southerly breeze. The sea breeze will kick up again later this afternoon and push the temperatures from the 70s at lunch time into the 60s by the middle of the afternoon.
The weather for Friday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures as the wind starts to shift more southwest. Friday will bring our temperatures into the mid to upper 80s for some. By Friday evening, we will start to see some high to mid level cloud overspread the area ahead of our next weather maker.
A combination of a cold front diving out of Canada along with a moisture feed that will establish in the northern Plains will bring the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast for Saturday. A few models keep us unsettled and wet all day long while others only bring that chance of showers and storms later in the day. Something to fine tune as we get closer to Saturday. The front does clear us Saturday night and should dry us out for Mother’s Day. Again, I will keep optimistic with that forecast there.
The front that clears for Sunday comes back to the north and provides another chance of a few showers in the forecast for Monday. A second boundary comes across Delmarva on Tuesday evening and Tuesday night and will provide a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday.