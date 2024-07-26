Forecast Updated on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 59-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-87. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 59-70. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-88. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-90. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
It is still very humid this morning as we still await the cold front to clear the Peninsula. This will happen as we work through the morning hours and will slowly clear things out to a mostly sunny afternoon. As the front clears, the humidity will also begin to dramatically drop and will become a very comfortable day with dew point values falling into the 50s and low 60s with high temperatures only climbing up into the low to mid 80s inland with highs at the beach in the 70s with a bit of a breeze coming in off the Atlantic. At times, the wind could kick up through the afternoon with some gusts to over 20+ mph. This lower humidity will lead to a fantastic night with temperatures by tomorrow morning falling into the 50s and 60s and a mainly clear sky.
A ridge of high pressure comes in from Canada and takes control of the forecast. This high will set up over the top of Delmarva through the weekend and even into early next week. We will see a really nice couple of days with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday (cooler at the beach with the east wind) before things turn into a typical Delmarva summer forecast with higher humidity and highs into the 90s by the middle of next week. As the humidity starts to pick up, the threat for a few showers and storms will start to enter the forecast on Tuesday and especially on Wednesday with a weak front moving through the region.