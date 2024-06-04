Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few seabreeze showers / storms. Highs: 75-85. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 62-68. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a better chance of showers / storms. Highs: 77-84. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Shower or storm possible early. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a lingering chance of some showers / storms. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm possible. Most of us will stay dry. Highs: 78-84. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
We start off this morning with a little fog in places this morning, but it isn’t a widespread thick fog where everyone is struggling with it. It is patchy, so just be mindful of that until the sun comes up here in the next couple of hours. We will see a lot of sunshine and will push our temperatures up into the 80s inland, but our primary wind will be from the east to southeast today. As this wind picks up later this morning the cooler air off the Atlantic will interact with the warmer air inland and allow for a lifting mechanism to produce a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon hours. Best chances for a few showers / storms the farther west you live, so the chance really goes up as you get to the Route 13 corridor and across to the Mid-shore. Again, the chance is going to be there, but NOT a Guarantee you will see that shower or storm for the most part.
A cold front will be on the way that brings a better chance for some showers and storms from late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and Thursday as a slow moving cold front pushes through the region. Behind the front, an upper-level low will lock into place and keep us in the clouds from time to time with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm for Friday.
The weekend forecast remains in an unsettled weather pattern with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm on Saturday, though I think most of us will be dry Saturday. Sunday will be a different story with the chance of a few more showers / storms as a weak cold front moves through the region and could leave a few showers lingering into early on Monday.