Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 53-62. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 34-44. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 56-64. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy by late afternoon and evening. Showers possible by the late evening and overnight hours. Highs: 60-67. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and periods of rain. Breezy. Highs: 57-65. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Our warming trend continues as we start the workweek this week with the wind beginning to turn as high pressure takes control of the forecast. It settles directly overhead today which will allow temperatures to soar up into the 50s and 60s and keep us soaking up the sun. A weak boundary is going to pass to our north tonight into Wednesday that will bring a few extra clouds into the picture and limit our temperatures on Wednesday. I’m saying this and we are still expecting 50s and 60s for highs on Wednesday.
The clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of our next weather maker which will bring us rain chances to the forecast for Friday and part of Saturday. As some colder air comes crashing onto Delmarva later on Saturday, we will need to watch for a transition to possibly some snow showers or a period of light snow on Saturday. It won’t amount to much, but still something to watch.
We cool off for Sunday before high pressure settles to our east for the middle of next week and drive our temperatures well above average for this time of year again. Another chance of some rain showers enters the forecast for Wednesday of next week.