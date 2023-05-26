Forecast Updated on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-75. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 48-58. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and turning windy. Highs: 65-75. Winds: SE 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with shower chances arriving overnight. Lows: 60-65. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible and breezy. Highs: 64-71. Winds: SE 10-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Breezy. Highs: 65-74. Winds: SE-E 10-30+ mph.
High pressure sitting to our north remains in control of the forecast for the next couple of days and should keep the low developing to our south away from the area to start the long holiday weekend. Today brings sunshine mixing with some high clouds at times with highs again in the 60s and 70s as the wind continues in off the Atlantic this afternoon. More of the same expected on Saturday, but with extra clouds beginning to dot the sky with the low slowly beginning to meander to the north and east.
Mother Nature doesn’t care about the fact that this weekend is Memorial Day weekend. The low to our south will begin to move slowly north and east Saturday evening and Saturday night. It will arrive here early on Sunday and bring rain chances to the forecast. Expect to see on and off rain chances from Sunday and it will linger into the forecast for Memorial Day Monday. The good news is that neither day is looking like a total washout. So, if you were planning a round of golf, getting some grilling time, or heading to the Shorebirds, go with the plans you have to do things outdoors and have a backup plan in place. It will also bring cooler temperatures for all with the wind in off the Atlantic with more humidity as the low will have a tropical influence. It shouldn’t be heavy rain that will make things absolutely miserable, I think the heaviest rain will stay to our south.
The low lingers with some rain chances possible on Tuesday before it falls apart by Wednesday. High pressure establishes control off the coast driving a touch of summer to the air by the later portions of next week.