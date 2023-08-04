Forecast updated on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A weak cool front is approaching the area and some light showers will move across Delmarva tonight. Dry weather is expected for the weekend, with a light NE wind flow and near normal temperatures for early August.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few passing showers. Low 69° Wind: S 3-8 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy early then partly sunny and warmer PM. High 85-86° inland and 78° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76° later in the day. Rain chances 10%. Wind: NE 3-8 mph.
Saturday: Mostly fair. Low 67° Wind: Light/varbl.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer PM. High 87° inland and 78° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76° later in the day. Rain chances under 10%. Wind: S 2-7 mph. Winds SE 5-11 mph PM on the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, and it will not be as cool. A weak cool front is approaching and it may bring some light showers. Look for lows near 68-69 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light from the south.
Saturday will start with clouds, but we will clear some during the day. Winds will turn to the NE behind a weak cool front with afternoon temperatures warming in to the mid 80's with higher humidity. A coastal sea breeze will keep the beaches in the mid 70's.
It will be a bit warmer on Sunday, but still pleasantly warm. Winds will be light with humid but not muggy conditions. A coastal sea breeze will keep the beaches in the mid 70's. An approaching upper level trough will cause the pressure gradient to increase some with a breeze from the south Sunday night.
In the long range: Monday will be a little warmer and more humid with temps. in the upper 80's. Look for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day. Warm and humid weather will arrive Tuesday with temps. in the upper 80's. Wednesday through Friday looks very warm and muggy with PM temps. near 88-90°. Lows will stay near 70-72. We may see more widespread showers and thunder in the area again on Friday.
The average low for early August July is 68°, with a high temp. of 87°.