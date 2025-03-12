Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny, but cooler. Highs: 50-60. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 37-44. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 60-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with some fog possible by morning. Lows:
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-65. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
We saw a few extra clouds move in overnight as a little backdoor cold front snuck across Delmarva. This will lead to a wind shift and will pick up slightly this afternoon and keep temperatures on the cooler side. We will see highs in the 50s inland and 60s along the Mid-shore with our beach towns in the 40s due to the wind coming in off the Atlantic. This wind from the east to northeast will continue overnight which will keep temperatures in the 40s overnight and trap cold air under some warmer air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This will cause a low cloud deck and fog to settle in overnight heading into Thursday.
It does look like the wind will hold for Thursday from the northeast and will keep temperatures stuck in the 50s for highs inland with even cooler weather at the beach with this persistent northeast wind. This wind will also keep the low cloud deck locked in…making it partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day. One more day of the cold and gray weather for Friday is expected as highs range from the 40s and 50s again with changes heading our way for the weekend.
Finally, the wind will turn south to southwest for the weekend and will bring some much warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will climb up into the low 70s and with highs in the mid 70s on Sunday. This will not apply to our beach towns…or right along the Chesapeake because the wind direction will be south for much of the weekend. Our next real chance of showers and storms enters the forecast later in the evening of Sunday and could linger into early on Monday morning.