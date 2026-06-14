Forecast Updated on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 79-84. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-64. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-82. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night. Lows: 58-65. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers. The chances are not the greatest, so assume most of us will be dry. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with evening showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms may pack a punch. Highs: 92-98. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday will be a nice and cooler day with highs mainly in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. The breeze will be up during the course of the day with some wind gusts possible over 25+ mph during the afternoon hours. The wind will settle down overnight with a clear sky allowing temperatures to tumble into the 50s in our coolest communities by Tuesday morning.
We will be watching a storm system to our south that will bring a good rain storm across the Deep South from Tuesday into Wednesday. There are some hints that this low will run the front and stay mainly south of the region. At the moment, we are going to add some extra clouds into the forecast on Wednesday and we are not completely out of the idea that we get a chance of rain showers, but at the moment…I am keeping us dry. A warm front sneaks across Delmarva on Wednesday leading to a toasty Thursday with temperatures well into the 90s. A cold front arrives by Thursday evening and Thursday night with a chance of scattered thunderstorms that may pack a punch.
Early look at Juneteenth and Father’s day weekend look quiet with temperatures reaching into the 80s the whole weekend and mostly sunny conditions with comfortable humidity levels.