Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up storm. The majority of us will be dry today. Highs: 87-92. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible by the morning hours. Lows: 70-76. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: A few showers and storms possible in the early morning. It becomes partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up storm on the sea breeze in the late afternoon. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 86-93. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: A few showers / storms possible in the morning hours. It becomes partly to mostly sunny and the humidity drops all day long. Highs: 85-90. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Starting the week off with your traditional pattern on Delmarva for late August. Each day will bring with it lots of sunshine with temperatures into the 90s with the chance of a few showers and storms. It’s not the biggest chance in the world, but they will exist each day from Monday - Wednesday. Things have shifted a bit as we watch a complex of storms to our west this morning that should fade a bit as it arrives, but could provide us a few stray showers early this morning. The story of the day today will be a mainly dry day…but it is still hot and humid with highs in the 80s and 90s. The heat index values again approach 100 degrees with dew point values again in the mid 70s. We could see a pop-up storm later today as well, but this is a far less likely chance than we had on Monday.
I think our best chance for some showers and storms arrives on Wednesday with a cold front trying to move across Delmarva. This looks to be a morning hours chance of showers and storms and a few of these storms could still be bringing very heavy rain, lots of lightning, and maybe even a storm with some strong and gusty winds. Thursday will act a lot like Tuesday where we have a dry day with temperatures still in the 80s to near 90 degrees with higher humidity values. Overnight Thursday into Friday will bring a stronger front that will have some showers and storms for us in the morning hours of Friday. The good news is once this front clears…it sets up a really nice weekend.
The forecast shows a really nice Saturday with a breath of fresh air as the humidity drops for a day. The humidity climbs again on Sunday and Monday and will come with the chance of a few showers and storms by late in the day on Monday. This latest front needs to get here to protect us from some possible tropical development in the Atlantic later this week.
The lower humidity values return quickly for the middle of next week with highs forecasted in the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.