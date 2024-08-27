Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 3:35am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-92. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-97. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 70-76. Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs: 85-92. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler with the wind off the Atlantic. Highs: 75-85. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
The humidity has climbed all day on Monday and you notice the difference in the feel to the air this morning as you step outside. Our temperatures are in the 60s to near 70 degrees and we do have a little localized fog trying to settle in the region. As we work throughout the day today, things will be much warmer with temperatures in the 80s again with a few of us to near 90 degrees. We will see plenty of sunshine today as the wind will be moving throughout the day…primarily off the Atlantic. This means that our beach towns this afternoon will get caught in the 70s with the breeze in off the water.
The wind will be shifting quite a bit over the course of the next few days and eventually will end up coming from the south and southwest by Wednesday and Thursday. This will have our temperatures soar on Wednesday well up into the 90s with heat index values approaching 105…so, yes…summer isn’t over just yet. A chance of a pop-up shower or storm is possible late in the day on Wednesday due to the heat. Thursday comes with a better chance of scattered showers and storms as a cold front will be pushing across the region.
Friday looks to be a quiet day before another front brings the chance of a few more showers / storms late on Saturday that will break the humidity and lead to another refreshing period of dry weather early next week. A bit of a question mark will lead to a possible unsettled weather pattern with rain chances by the Wednesday and Thursday of next week. With this being so far out, things will likely shift over the next couple of days.