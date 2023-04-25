Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-65. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 38-46. Winds: NE 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of PM showers / storms possible by the late afternoon. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Lingering showers / a few storms possible through the overnight. Lows: 47-54. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy at times. Highs: 60-65. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Starts with some sunshine with the clouds increasing throughout the morning. A chance of rain, some of it heavy at times arrives by the afternoon and continues the rest of the day. Highs: 62-67. Winds: S-SE 10-20+ mph.
A cooler air mass from Canada continues to settle across the region this morning and will be a major factor in the forecast for much of the week ahead. Our nicest day of the week happens today with sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 60s again with high pressure overhead. This high falls apart and begins to push off the coast overnight tonight and into Wednesday as a little boundary from the north and west arrives Wednesday evening with the chance of a few spotty showers and even a few rumbles of thunder possible late Wednesday into Wednesday night.
Another blast of cooler air will establish the unsettled weather pattern that will take control of the forecast for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. An upper-level low over the Great Lakes will slide a little farther south and not really go anywhere during the course of a few days. While the low parked there, little storms will develop around the area of low pressure and make their way into our area bringing with it rain chances. The first comes in for Friday afternoon and Friday night and will linger into the first part of our Saturday. There are indications that we should dry out for Saturday evening and Saturday night before another low pressure develops and more rain arrives for Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
Indications are we will get stuck in some clouds as the cooler air will continue to push from Canada into our neck of the woods though most of next week.