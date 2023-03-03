DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms, then clearing after midnight. A few storms could feature some damaging wind gusts. Warm and windy. Winds from the southeast could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Overnight temperatures near 60°F. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Saturday: Lingering clouds early, then mostly sunny and windy. Winds form the west could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Sunny and mild. Highs around 60°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. A few brief showers in the evening. Highs inthe mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 32°F.
It's going to be one of those strange nights, where temperatures will actually increase as we look ahead to midnight.
As a strong storm system centered over the Mid Mississippi Valley brings severe weather to the Ohio Valley, it's associated warm front will lift north over Delmarva this evening. With the front will come warmer temperatures and scattered showers early.
Then the cold front swings through late Friday evening, bringing more widespread showers and even some embedded thunderstorms. A few storms could briefly become severe with damaging wind gusts, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore, and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
As the front clears the region, so will the skies after midnight.
Saturday will start off with some lingering clouds on the Midshore and in Delaware, but will be mostly sunny and windy in the afternoon. Winds could gust from the west at 40 mph or more at times, which will cause temperatures to struggle to reach the low to mid 50s.
Much of the coming week is shaping up to be dry.
High pressure remains in charge on Monday before sliding offshore Monday night.
As winds shift to the south, we'll notice a return of unseasonably warm temperatures Monday afternoon, and especially Tuesday.
A weak clipper system will swing through the Great Lakes and New England late Tuesday, which will drag a weak cold front across Delmarva Tuesday night, which looks to only bring brief, light showers.
Then cool high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic for the second half of the week, with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the low 50s Wednesday through Friday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near or slightly above normal for March 11-17.