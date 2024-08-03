Forecast updated on Saturday, 3 August 2024, at 7:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will not be as hot tomorrow and we should see some more clouds with some thunderstorms around as a weak cool front approaches the area. Look for high temps. near 88 degrees. A tropical depression will turn into Tropical Storm Debby in the Gulf, and bring heavy rains to the Gulf Coast by Sunday night. This storms may bring very heavy rains to coastal Georgia and the Carolina's early next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Scattered thundershowers in the evening. Warm and muggy. Low 73-76°. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, and not as hot. PM showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. High 87-88°. Wind: SW 7-16 mph. Beaches reach 85° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 77°.
Sunday Night: Scattered thundershowers in the evening. Warm and muggy. Low 72°. Wind: S 4-11 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, and hot. High 90-91°. Wind: W 4-10 mph. Beaches reach 85° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 78°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for showers and passing thunderstorms tonight across the area. Expect low temps. in the low-mid 70's by daybreak with a light south wind under 12 mph. Winds may be higher near open water though and especially on the Chesapeake Bay. It will be quite muggy.
Sunday will not be quite as hot as the upper level high over the region weakens and shifts west. A weak cool front will also approach the area and increase our risk of rain as some scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening hours. We will see SW winds at 7-15 mph. The temperatures will reach the upper 80's inland with a sea breeze cooling the coast back to the upper 70's later PM.
Monday will be mainly dry and quite warm with afternoon temps. near 90 degrees. Winds wil be light from the west at under 10 mph. The heat index will reach the upper 90's to near 100 in some spots by later in the afternoon. A developing tropical storm in the Gulf will bring clouds and a more onshore wind flow to our area by the middle of the week. We will see no direct impacts from this storm with rainfall staying well to our south, in the Carolina's.
In the long-range: Tuesday looks warm, with muggy air and afternoon temps. around 88-90 degrees. We will see some late day storms around, but most will stay dry. A tropical system will bring increased clouds and showers to the area by Wednesday and Thursday with an onshore wind flow developing and holding the temperatures down. We will see no direct effects from this storm except for an incresed onshore wind by Wednesday and Thursday.
The average low for late July is 68° and the high is 87°.