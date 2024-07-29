Forecast updated on Monday, 29 July 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Rain chances will climb Tuesday evening as a weak upper-level low-pressure wave passes across the area. Hotter weather will follow with high temps. reaching the low 90's from Wednesday through Sunday. Only some isolated late-day showers are expected after Tuesday night.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low 72°. Wind: S 4-11 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny, warm and humid. Thunderstorms likely in the evening. High 86°. Wind: S 12-22 mph. Beaches reach 77° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 72°.
Tuesday Night: Passing thunderstorms are likely in the evening. Clearing and humid late. Low 73°. Wind: S 7-13 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, and hotter. High 91°. Wind: SW 7-14 mph. Beaches reach 87° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 80°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mainly clear skies tonight with low temps. in the lower 70's by daybreak. We will see a south breeze all night at under 10 mph. Winds may be higher near open water though and especially on the Chesapeake Bay.
Tuesday will be much like today with with winds increasing some. The afternoon temps. will reach 85-86 degrees, with higher humidity as dew points reach the low 70's. We will see some evening thunderstorms about as a low pressure trough passes through the area. A few storm cells will have heavy rainfall. The rain is most likely from 3 pm to 9 PM. Winds will be from the south at 12-22 mph and a bit higher near the coast.
Wednesday will be warmer and more humid with a SW wind at 9-14 mph in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach the low 90's inland and even the mid to upper 80's on the beaches as a more SW wind flow develops.
In the long-range: Thursday through Sunday looks hot with very muggy air and afternoon temps. from 90-93 degrees. We will see some isolated late-day storms around but most will be dry.
The average low for early July is 68° and the high is 87°.