DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Showers likely, with a few embedded downpours. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
The frontal boundary between an upper trough to the northwest and Bermuda high pressure to the southeast remains draped over the Mid-Atlantic, and southwest flow is keeping warm and humid air over Delmarva.
A disturbance will travel along the front Tuesday evening, and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the overnight into early Wednesday morning.
Severe thunderstorms are unlikely, in fact Delmarva is under a Level 0 threat for severe storms, but a storm could briefly become severe for damaging wind gusts. Locally heavy rain is the main threat. Delmarva is under a "Marginal" threat for flooding tonight; this means there is a low, 5% chance of flooding within 25 miles of any given point.
Wednesday and Thursday again see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, severe storms are unlikely but damaging wind gusts are possible.
But for a bit of good news: the unsettled weather will keep temperatures reasonably comfortable (save for the humidity), with highs mostly in the mid 80s.
It looks like the Bermuda high will shunt itself a little east by the end of the week, allowing high pressure to build into the Mid-Atlantic for Friday into the weekend.
Right now, the weekend is looking fantastic, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for July 30 - August 5.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of potential development at this time. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.