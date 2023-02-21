DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday: A few morning showers, then a mix of clouds and sun by afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible on the Midshore and in Delaware. A few storms could briefly become strong to severe. Warm and breezy. Winds from the west could gust to 35 mph at times. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy early, then a few showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Some wintry mix will be possible in the morning, especially on the Midshore and in Delaware. Much cooler. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 30°F.
Unseasonably warm weather remains one of our weather headlines on Delmarva on this Tuesday morning.
A weak front will swing across Delmarva this afternoon bringing a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The thunderstorms are most likely between 1 and 4 p.m., and up on the Midshore and in Delaware. Damaging winds with some downpours could briefly prompt a severe thunderstorm warning.
Another weak cold front swings across Delmarva on Wednesday, bring mainly low chances for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.
As a substantial winter storm gets organized in the central U.S., the weak cold front will swing back to our north as a warm front on Thursday morning. While much of the northern tier of the country will be dealing with significant winter weather, here on Delmarva, we'll be looking to break record high temperatures. The record high for Salisbury on Thursday is 74°F (set in 2017), and the forecast is for mid to upper 70s. The all-time record high temperature for Salisbury in the month of February is 80°F (set on Feb. 25, 1930).
Mostly sunny and breezy conditions will continue into Friday, which won't be as warm, but still above normal in the upper 50s.
A weak low will develop to our southwest and pass to our south this coming weekend. With it will come much colder temperatures on Saturday, with morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s. Scattered showers could feature some wintry mix in the early morning hours, but as of this point, effects on travel should be minimal.
Shower chances will continue Sunday into Monday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal to slightly above normal for early March.