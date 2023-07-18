Forecast updated on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Wildfire smoke is over the area today and it will linger into Wednesday. It will stay warm and humid, but a weak cool front may bring some thunderstorms Wednesday. Some storms may be heavy and they may start earlier in the day.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair, hazy, and humid. Low 72-74° Wind: S 2-6 mph.
Wednesday: Warm and muggy. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop. High 87° inland and 83° on the beaches. A sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 83°. The rain chance is around 50%. Wind: SW 7-14 mph. Winds on the coast S 8-17 mph PM.
Wednesday Night: Isolated evening storms about, then fair, hazy, and humid. Low 71-72° Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Warm and muggy. Some isolated storms will develop PM. High 89-90° inland and 87° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 82°. The rain chance is around 20%. Wind: S 5-11 mph. Winds on the coast will be South at 6-13 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A muggy night is on the way, with fair skies and winds will be light. Look for lows near 72 inland and near 74° on the coast by daybreak.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with winds increasing in the afternoon to 10-15 mph. It will be muggy with scattered to numerous thundershowers developing. Rain and thunder may develop in the morning hours as well. Look for afternoon temps. near 87°. A weak sea breeze will turn the winds to the south on the coast with temps. falling to around 83 degrees in the afternoon. The risk of rainfall is around 50% at any one spot. Wildfire smoke will likely linger in the area, but it should improve.
Thursday will be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Look for temps. near 89-90° Winds will be south at 5-11 mph. A sea breeze will turn the winds to the south on the coast with temps. falling to around 83 degrees in the afternoon. The risk of measurable rainfall is around 20% at any one spot Thursday afternoon.
In the long range: We will see some widely scattered storms around Friday with afternoon temps. near 89-90 degrees. It will stay muggy with light winds. A summer cool front should pass on Friday, and the weekend will be less humid with temps. dropping to around 86-87 degrees. Monday looks sunny and just a little warmer but it will turn hot and humid again by Tuesday with temps. back to near 90°.
The average low for mid July is 69°, with a high temp. of 88°. These are the highest averages for the entire year.