Forecast updated on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch covers all of Delmarva until 10 PM. Look for a line of storms to cross the area this evening. A cool front will bring much cooler air to the area for all of Easter weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Scattered showers and passing thunderstorms. Cooler late. Low 51. Wind: SW becoming N 9-14 mph by 11 PM.
Friday: Cloudy, cool, and breezy. A brief passing shower is possible. High 57-58°. Wind: N 6-15 mph. Beaches will stay near 50° all day.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 42-44°. Wind: W 1-7 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, breezy and quite cool. High 52-54°. Wind: NE 7-15 mph. Beaches will stay near 48-50 degrees all day.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring scattered thundershowers early then it will turn much cooler behind a cold front. Winds will turn to the north by 11 PM and morning low temps. will be near 51° by daybreak.
Friday will start with clouds in the area, and we may see some sprinkles or a passing light shower or two. Clouds will linger for much of the day, but we may clear some toward dark. Afternoon high temps. Friday will be near 57-58°. Beaches will be even cooler with an onshore wind flow keeping temps. in the low 50's all day.
Saturday will be mainly sunny and it will be cooler still with a NE breeze all day. Afternoon high temps. will be near 51-53°. Beaches will be cooler with an onshore wind flow keeping temps. near 48-50 degrees all day. Winds will be from the northeast at 10-15 mph in the afternoon hours.
In the long-range: Easter Sunday looks mainly sunny with lows near 37° and afternoon temps. Near 57-58°. It will stay colder on the beaches Sunday with temps. Around 50° with a steady breeze. Monday. Tuesday looks milder with highs in the low to mid 60's and we will be in the 70's by Wednesday with temps. Near 80° again by Thursday. Rainfall after tonight is unlikely through Thursday.
The average low for mid-March is 42°, with a high temp. of 63°.