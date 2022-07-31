DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds into the afternoon. Showers and thunder develop in the evening. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could feature heavy downpours and gusty winds. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then lingering showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: A few showers in the morning, then partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and becoming hot again. Highs in the low to mid 90s, but feeling like near 100°F with the humidity.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, but feeling like near 100°F with the humidity. Some afternoon showers or thunderstorms are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90°F
FORECAST DISCUSSION
We'll start Sunday off with partly cloudy skies, but clouds are likely to increase throughout the day as a warm front approaches from the south. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid to upper 80s. Most folks stay dry during the day, but rain chances will increase as we head into Sunday night and Monday.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop late Sunday and cross Delmarva Sunday night and into Monday. We're not expecting any strong or severe storms, but some storms could feature some torrential downpours while moving slowly. That could cause isolated flooding in low lying or poorly drained areas.
The clouds and rain will keep temperatures on the cooler side of normal Monday, in the low to mid 80s.
As the frontal boundary continues to proceed north as a warm front, we'll have some lingering showers into Tuesday morning before we get back to drier weather for the rest of the week, which will unfortunately mean the return of the heat and humidity. We'll be back around 90°F by Tuesday afternoon, and in the low to mid 90s by late week. With the humidity, it will feel like 100°F or more at times.
The next cold front will threaten Delmarva around Friday, which will be the next chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms.