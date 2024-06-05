Forecast updated on Wednesday, 5 June 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds and showers are likely tonight and at again Thursday afternoon as a cool front approaches Delmarva. Cooler air with much lower humidity will arrive for the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thundershowers then some clearing late. Humid with rainfall totals in some spots over 0.5 inches. Low 70°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid and warm. Windy with PM thundershowers likely, and some may be strong. High 85-86°. Wind: S 14-24 mph. Beaches around 80°.
Thursday Night: Evening storms around then clearing and less humid. Low 65°. Wind: W 6-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, cooler, and less humid. High 82-83°. Wind: NW 11-20 mph. Beaches around 82°.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight as a humid air mass remains over the region. There will be some passing heavy showers in the area. Some spots may see over .4 inches of rain. The morning low temps. will be near 69° by daybreak.
Thursday will be warm with a gusty wind from the south at 14-24 mph. Look for some showers or a heavy thunderstorm as a cold front passes. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 80's in most areas with upper 70's on the beaches. Less humid air will arrive late Thursday night with lows temps. in the low to mid 60's by daybreak Friday.
It will turn a little cooler Friday with notably lower humidity behind a summer cool front. Winds will turn to the NW at 11-20 mph with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80's. Friday night looks clear and it will be cooler still with lows near 58-60 degrees by daybreak Saturday.
In the long-range: Saturday through Monday look mostly dry and sunny, with low humidity. High temps, will be near 82 Friday and 79-81 degrees Saturday into Tuesday. Some brief showers are possible with a passing front Sunday evening. Monday through Wednesday will be sunny but we will see more humidity by Wednesday with PM temps. rising to around near 84°.
The average low for early June is 59° and the high is 80°.