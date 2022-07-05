Forecast updated on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly cloudy, and muggy. Evening showers tapering off by 8 PM. Low 73°. Wind: S 6-11 mph.
Wednesday: Hot and muggy. Mainly sunny with scattered late afternoon/evening thundershowers about. High: 91-93°. Beaches near 82-85° PM. Wind: W/NW 3-10 mph. Rain chance 55%.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, and muggy. Low 72°. Wind: E 3-7 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny and not as hot. Scattered afternoon/evening thundershowers about. High: 86-87°. Beaches near 80 falling to 75°. Wind: S 1-6 mph. Rain chance 60%.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a warm and muggy night on the way with lows near 73 degrees. Many spots will see rain this evening and winds will be South at 6-11 mph. Wednesday looks warmer and more humid with a few scattered afternoon and evening thundershowers about. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 91 degrees inland and near 90 on the beaches as well before some thunderstorms develop in the early afternoon. Winds will turn to the NW during the day but will be light. Showers and a weak sea breeze will cool the beaches back to near 78 degrees by later afternoon.
Thursday will not be quite as hot, with a stalling cool front in the area and more clouds. We will see numerous showers in the afternoon and evening. Look for afternoon highest temperatures near 86 degrees. The beaches will not be as hot with a sea breeze holding temps. to the mid and upper 70's by afternoon. It may reach the low 80's on the beaches around 11 am before the sea breeze arrives.
In the long range, it will not be as hot or as humid from Friday through the weekend, but we will see scattered showers Friday. The weekend will be dry and pleasant as a cool front passes through the area. Look for afternoon high temps. near 86 Friday with temps. dropping to the low 80's for the weekend and Monday. Morning lows will be in the mid 60's from Sunday into Monday. It will turn warmer and more humid Tuesday.
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.