Forecast updated on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 4:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front is approaching the area and some severe storms are likely this evening. A Tornado Watch covers all of Delaware and NW Delmarva. Drier weather will follow the cool front Tuesday with lower humidity.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with passing strong or severe thunderstorms. Low 72° Wind: S 4-12 mph, but higher near storms.
Tuesday: Sunny and less humid. Very breezy PM. High 85-86° inland and 86° on the beaches. Wind: W/NW 11-22 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and dry. Some ground fog in rural areas at daybreak. Low 67° Wind: NW 3-7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Breezy PM. High 86° inland and on the beaches. Wind: W 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, and we will see some very heavy or severe thunderstorms. A cool front is approaching and it will pass by daybreak. Look for lows near 72-73 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light from the south.
Tuesday will start with some clouds, but we will clear and it will turn breezy with lower humidity by afternoon. Winds will turn to the NW behind the front with afternoon temperatures warming in to the mid 80's. Th NW wind will keep beaches as warm as it inland.
It will be a bit more humid later Wednesday, but still pleasantly warm. Winds will remain from the west at 10-13 mph in the afternoon and the dew points will stay in the 60's, so it will not feel that muggy. High temps. will be near 86 inland and on the beaches with sunshine.
In the long range: A weak cool front will approach Thursday, and it will turn windy and more humid. Thunderstorms are likely Thursday evening as the front edges through the area. Temps. will reach the mid 80's ahead of the front. Friday looks dry and slightly less humid with highs in the mid 80's. The weekend looks hot and muggy with temps. around 86-88°, but some storms may develop again Saturday evening.
The average low for early August July is 67°, with a high temp. of 86°.