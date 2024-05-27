Forecast updated on Monday, 27 May 2024, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 PM for southern Delmarva with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM for Northern Delmarva. Storms will be gone by 11 PM and only some isolated showers are expected later Tuesday as a cool front passes through. Cooler and drier air will follow the front on Wednesday and linger through the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy late. Still humid with a few passing thundershowers around early. Low 65°. Beaches 64°. Wind: W 4-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with only some isolated PM storms around. High 84°. Wind: W 6-12 mph. Beaches near 80-82°.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, and not as humid. A few isolated showers around early. Low 60°. Beaches 60°. Wind: NW 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Scattered showers later PM. Not as warm. High 79°. Wind: W 6-14 mph Beaches stay near 79°.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be partly cloudy tonight and quite humid. Winds will be light and there will be some spotty evening showers around. Look for low temps. near 65° by sunrise.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, warm and humid. Only some isolated storms are expected during the day but a brief downpour is possible in the evening. Winds will turn to the west at less than 12 mph, but a weak sea breeze may develop on the Mary;and beaches and cool the temps. back to the low 70's while it will reach 84°inland. A cool front will pass Tuesday night with clearing skies and a light NW wind. Look for temps. near 60 degrees by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and it will turn less humid with a west wind. Winds will reach 10-14 mph by mid afternoon with good to excellent visibility. Look for fair skies and lows near 57° by daybreak Thursday.
In the long-range: Thursday will be dry and sunny with lower humidity and high temps. in the mid 70's. Friday through Sunday also look dry and mild with highs in the mid 70's and low temps. in the lower 50's. It should stay mainly sunny through the periods. Meteorological summer begins at Midnight Saturday.
The average low for early May is 56° and the high is 77°.