DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs around 50°F.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of a few stray showers. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 50°F.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
"Tranquil" will be the weather word of the day on Delmarva for our Thursday.
Clear skies and light winds overnight have lead to the develop of frost, and a few areas of patchy fog that could slow you down this morning.
Otherwise, high pressure briefly sets up over the Mid-Atlantic today, making for mostly sunny skies and light winds.
The high won't stick around for long, though. A weak clipper system will approach from the north Thursday night, leading to mostly cloudy skies by sunrise Friday.
However, the clipper system won't be a big weather maker for Delmarva. For Friday, simply expect mostly cloudy skies with a low chance of a few brief showers, although I think most folks will stay dry.
Then high pressure builds in for the weekend, making for that oh-so-rare dry weekend with lots of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, with seasonably mild temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday, and low 50s Sunday.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a low pressure system developing around Texas and heading toward the East Coast early next week. For now, the guidance is keeping the storm system to our south, crossing the Deep South from west to east, and heading out to sea south of Cape Hatteras. Watch this space for updates on whether or not we'll see any direct effects from this low. Either way, it's likely we'll see increasing clouds on Monday, with breezy conditions developing by Tuesday.
High pressure returns for Wednesday with lots of sunshine.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near or slightly above normal for February 8 - February 14.