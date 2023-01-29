DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a brief shower. Mild. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Chance of showers early, then some peeks of sun in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent, mainly in the morning.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Chilly, with highs in the low 40s
Thursday: A few showers. Some brief wintry mix will be possible during the overnight hours. Chilly, with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
As high pressure that brought us a wonderful Saturday, we're facing a challenging forecast for the week ahead that will feature a few systems that will bring near daily chances for some showers, and possibly wintry mix, although significant winter weather is not expected at this time.
The first system will approach Delmarva late Sunday, bringing a chance of showers, mainly overnight into Monday morning. There won't be significant cold air, though, so temperatures will stay well above freezing, so any winter weather chances are very low.
A secondary cold front will bring a surge of cooler air to Delmarva on Tuesday, as we get into an extended period of cooler temperatures. A coastal low off the Outer Banks of North Carolina could bring some shower chances Tuesday morning.
It now looks like we will see a break from shower chances on Wednesday, but then another system will bring shower chances for Thursday and Friday.
As mentioned earlier, there will be a chance for some wintry mix in any showers, especially at night. The combination of a cool air mass, along with dry air near the surface (which could lead to evaporative cooling in any showers) will contribute to wintry mix chances, but again, significant effects are not expected at this time.
High pressure will then build in from the northwest by next weekend, bringing with it some of the coldest air we've experienced since this past Christmas; highs will be kept to the 30s.