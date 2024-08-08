DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Cloudy, with a few showers or thunderstorms. Any storms could come with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and brief tornadoes. Winds from the southeast 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any storms could come with flooding downpours and brief tornadoes. Winds from the S 20-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: Lingering showers early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
Tropical Storm "Debby" is the weather headline on this Thursday evening on Delmarva.
The storm is a minimal tropical storm as it makes its way north across the Carolinas Thursday afternoon. It will become extratropical at some point late Thursday or on Friday.
The track of the storm remains to the west, so the heaviest rain will fall west of the Chesapeake Bay. That will mean that Delmarva will be on the "dirty" side of the storm, which is where the highest chances for severe storms, including brief tornadoes, will be.
As the storm approaches Thursday evening, we'll see isolated to scattered tropical downpours on Delmarva. As more significant bands approach overnight, we'll start to see those showers and downpours becoming a little more widespread (although rain will be of the "on-and-off" variety, and some folks won't see any rain). With these bands will come gusty winds and the threat for the spin-up tornadoes, with the highest threats west of Route 13, and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. While there are of course exceptions, tropical tornadoes tend to be weak and short-lived, but can be numerous.
Expect gusty winds and scattered tropical downpours and thunderstorms on Friday which will again come with a threat of brief tornadoes. The downpours could cause isolated areas of flooding.
Then as the remnants of "Debby" get caught up in a trough approaching from the northwest, by Saturday the storm will move quickly off to the northeast. Saturday will start off with a chance of some lingering showers, especially on the Maryland Midshore and in Delaware, but skies will gradually turn mostly sunny and the winds will start to relax.
Then a treat for the peninsula! Much of next week is shaping up to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s with low humidity!
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for August 15 - August 21.
In the Tropics:
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a low, 30 percent chance of development over the next several days as it tracks toward the Greater Antilles in the Caribbean. This track is similar to the wave that produced "Debby".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.