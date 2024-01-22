DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Light winds. Lows in the mid to upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds into the afternoon. Mild. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: Cloudy with a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers, especially in the evening. Unseasonably mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Unseasonably mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Rain likely. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
High pressure has brought us a beautiful winter day on Delmarva, with lots of sunshine. Temperatures have remained below normal, but not as bitterly cold as the weekend, and with much lighter winds today, the sunshine was effective in melting much of the weekend's snow (except in shaded areas).
The high pressure will slide offshore to the east, and while winds will remain relatively light, they'll shift to a southerly to southwesterly direction. While Tuesday will likely start off mostly sunny, clouds will increase throughout the day, especially in the afternoon, although Delmarva won't see any rain.
We'll be sandwiched between high pressure to our southeast, and high pressure to our north. This will guide several impulses of energy from the Lower Mississippi Valley into the Mid-Atlantic, mainly for unseasonably warm, but unsettled weather on Delmarva for the second half of the week.
Rain chances will be very scattered Wednesday through Friday, and are expected to be rather showery in nature, rather than with thunder. Our best chance for more widespread showers will come overnight Thursday into Friday.
We'll see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with just a low chance of a stray shower, but a more potent storm system could threaten Delmarva with heavy rain on Sunday. This event is still nearly a week out, so confidence in the timing is low, but it does look like unfortunately, we should expect a cloudy weekend with rain chances.
The other big story is the unseasonably warm temperatures that will arrive with the rain chances. Temperatures reach the mid 50s by Wednesday, then low to mid 60s on Thursday and Friday. Chillier temperatures are likely after whatever becomes of Sunday's storm.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation below normal for January 29 - February 4.