DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Clear and breezy. Winds from the west could gust to 25 mph at times. Lows around 30°F, feeling like the low 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Winds from the west could gust to 30 mph at times. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Wind chills in the mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few snow showers or wintry mix. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills in the mid 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Monday: Chance of wintry precipitation. Cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Happy New Year!
It has been quite a bit cooler today than the past few days, but it's still a few degrees above normal, although that will change starting Thursday.
Thanks to broad high pressure to our southwest, and a departing low to our northeast (which brought us rain last night), a pressure gradient will keep winds on the gusty side overnight. Otherwise, skies tonight will be clear with lows falling to about 30°F, feeling like the low 20s with the wind.
Thursday will be quite a bit colder and blustery. Gusty west-northwest winds will reinforce chilly Arctic air, and only allow our afternoon highs to rise into the low to mid 40s, feeling like the mid 30s with the breeze.
A weak disturbance crosses the region on Friday, which could bring some brief snow or wintry mix showers to Delmarva, although at this time it looks like any travel disruptions will be minor and brief. Any snow accumulations will likely be confined to grassy and elevated surfaces, though wet roads could be slick in spots.
The weekend will be bitterly cold with upper troughing digging into the Eastern United States. Wind chills could drop into the 20s during the day, and teens at night.
Then we must address the elephant in the room - the possibility of wintry weather on Monday.
Confidence is growing that a low pressure system will exit the Tennessee Valley late Sunday and take aim at Delmarva Monday.
What is uncertain is what type of precipitation we will get. Temperatures will be cold this weekend, and stay chilly through Monday, however surface temperatures during the day will likely be a little above freezing. We're also looking at temperatures higher up in the atmosphere. Right now, guidance is favoring temperatures below freezing at various levels over most of Delmarva, which would favor more snow. The Lower Eastern Shore and the Eastern Shore of Virginia is where we're most likely to see any rain mixing in, but it is still too early to know for sure.
The takeaway at this time for Monday is that there will possibly be a storm around Monday that will feature some kind of wintry precipitation that could make for tricky travel. How much will be snow accumulates will heavily depend on whether or not any sleet, freezing rain, or rain mixes in with snow.
Keep watching this space for updates.