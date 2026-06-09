DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds. Highs in the mid 80s, with upper 70s at the coast. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a pop-up thunderstorm possible late. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 61°F.
High pressure is sliding off the East Coast, setting us up for some strong ridging up that will lead to hot conditions for the second half of the week.
With the ridge centered to our south, we'll have several disturbances that will bring chances for mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. This is one of these situations where not everyone will see a thunderstorm, but if a thunderstorm does roll through your community, it could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the main threat; there will be a low threat for some hail, mainly on the Maryland Midshore on Wednesday.
There is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather both Wednesday and Thursday.
In addition to keeping your eyes to the sky for thunderstorms, it is going to turn increasingly hot, especially on Thursday and Friday, with persistent south to westerly flow over the region. Highs will climb to the mid 90s on Thursday, and the mid to possibly upper 90s on Friday. Given the amount of heat, and increasing humidity, heat indices could top 100°F at times. I am also thinking there could be another threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening as a cold front approaches.
We will clear things out for the weekend, which will be mostly sunny. But it won't be much cooler, with highs in the low 90s. The beaches will definitely be popular locations!
Another chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives on Monday into Tuesday as a cold front approaches.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jun 16 - Jun 22.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic at this time.