Monday: Lingering showers in the morning, then partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer, with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent, mainly in the early morning.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms likely. Warm, with highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday: Showers. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mdi 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
After some showers and even some thunder rolled across Delmarva late Sunday, a few showers may into Monday morning, with a few isolated areas of patchy fog. But any precipitation will be done by mid-morning as skies turn partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. The sun and light winds will allow highs to reach the mid to upper 70s, with a few 80s not out of the question.
The rest of the week will see an unsettled pattern. After high pressure brings us a partly cloudy and comfortable Tuesday, another storm system will swing through the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, bringing with it showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs on Tuesday will be around 70, and will again challenge 80 on Wednesday.
We'll get a break on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Then eyes look west for yet another storm system that looks like it may bring a longer period of showers, likely in the Friday to Saturday timeframe. The rain this week will be welcome, though. So far for the year we're anywhere from one to two inches below normal rainfall. Total rain for the week will add up to about one to two inches across the peninsula.