DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Scattered showers in the morning - then perhaps a few snow showers around midday. Little to no accumulation expected. Temperatures in the 40s early will fall into the mid 20s by late afternoon. Very windy, with west winds at 25-30 mph, gusts to 50+ mph possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday night: Clearing and very cold. Lows in the low teens. Winds from the west at 15-20 mph will gust to 30+ mph at times and make it feel like near zero.
Christmas Eve: Sunny and very cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds from the west at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30+ mph at times. Feels like single digits.
Christmas Day: Sunny and continued very cold. Highs in the upper 20s.
Monday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and becoming milder. Highs in the low 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 30°F.
"Deceptive" is the word of the day for our Friday forecast.
As a strong winter storm marches across the eastern United States, bitterly cold temperatures are on the way.
Friday will start off mild and breezy, with scattered showers likely in the morning. However, as an arctic front approaches and transits Delmarva late this morning, temperatures will quickly start to plummet. This could cause a few snow showers to develop around midday which could leave a dusting of snow, especially to the north, but significant accumulation is not expected. Temperatures will fall through the 30s into the mid 20s by late afternoon.
Winds on Friday will also be very strong and gusty. Sustained winds shifting from the south to the west from 25 to 30 mph could gust to 50 mph or more at times, which could cause some downed tree limbs and difficult driving condtions.
Friday night, be sure to bundle up of you'll be outside, and bring your pets indoors as temperatures will fall into the low teens, and with the winds, it will feel like 0°F or less at times.
Christmas weekend is shaping up to be the coldest in several decades.
Christmas Eve will see sunny skies as high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic, but temperatures will only reach the mid 20s, with a gusty wind making it feel like thesingle digits.
Christmas Day will be sunny, but continued unreasonably cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Overnight lows Christmas weekend will be well into the teens.
As high pressure settles over the eastern United States, we're expecing mainly sunny skies Monday through late week as temperatures slowly return to more seasonable levels and the wind calms down. Highs on Monday will be around freezing, and climb to seasonable upper 40s by Thursday.
It looks like we might stay mainly sunny and dry through New Year's Eve, with our next chance of rain seeming to be just after New Year's.