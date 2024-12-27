DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Areas of fog. Lows around 40°F rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Heavier rain and a few thunderstorms likely overnight. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Monday: Showers early, then clearing. Windy. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
New Years Eve: Afternoon showers, with heavier rain overnight. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 70 percent.
New Year's Day: Lingering showers early, then mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 30°F.
Warmer weather will start to arrive overnight ahead of an unseasonably mild and unsettled few days.
Tonight, skies will turn mostly cloudy as light winds shift to a southerly direction. Temperatures Friday evening will fall to around 40°F before the wind shift brings in milder and more humid air overnight.
This will mean one of those strange overnights where the low temperature will be hit right after midnight as temperatures will be rising from the low 40s to near 50°F by sunrise Saturday.
Expect some stray showers overnight which will continue on-and-off throughout Saturday, with lots of humidity and temperatures rising to near 60°F.
We'll get a brief break from showers early Sunday as eyes will be on a storm system in the Lower Mississippi Valley that will bring severe weather to that region on Saturday.
That storm will then proceed to the northeast on Sunday and bring a round of substantial rain to Delmarva Sunday night. With the warm and humid air (highs Sunday will reach the mid 60s with dewpoints well into the 50s), there will be enough instability that there could be a few embedded thunderstorms featuring some thunder and gusty winds. At his time, severe thunderstorms are unlikely, but watch this space for updates.
Showers could linger into Monday morning before a cold front swings through. This front is not expected to bring much in the way of cold weather, but will bring gusty winds; in fact highs on Monday and Tuesday will remain about 10 degrees above normal.
Yet another low pressure system will depart the Mid-Mississippi Valley early Tuesday and swing a more potent cold front across Delmarva late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another chance of rain and breezy conditions for New Year's Eve before clearing New Year's Day.
The end of next week will be dry as we return to cold conditions - highs next Thursday and Friday will only be in the low to mid 40s.