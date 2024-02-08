DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Friday: Partly cloudy and mild. A gusty south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 60°F.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Some lingering morning showers, then partly to mostly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Cloudy with rain and breezy conditions likely, especially in the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times in the evening. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Rain and wind likely in the morning, with a chance of some wet snow. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 28°F.
High pressure is starting to slowly move off shore of the East Coast, and with a wind shift to the south and increasing humidity in the atmosphere, we're seeing some high cloud developing Thursday afternoon over Delmarva.
As the high continues to push offshore, winds from the south will mean milder temperatures as we look ahead to the weekend. Temperatures on Friday could reach 60 degrees, helped by partly cloudy skies and a south breeze that could be a little gusty at times.
A few weak disturbances will cross over Delmarva during the weekend, bringing what are as of Thursday evening low chances for a few, mainly light scattered showers on both Saturday and Sunday; however, the weekend is not expected to be a washout. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.
Then a more potent storm system will begin developing in the Lower Mississippi Valley during the weekend, and will be the next significant weather-maker for Delmarva.
As the storm lifts away from the Gulf Coast, it will approach Delmarva from the southwest on Monday, bringing increased chances of widespread rain by Monday afternoon and into the overnight through Tuesday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
There is disagreement in the longer-range guidance on the forecast for Tuesday, with one model suggesting an all rain event, and another model suggesting some wintry weather on Tuesday. Given the disagreements, and that all guidance is suggesting at most marginal temperatures for winter weather, we're expecting a mainly rain event with this storm, but watch this space for updates in the coming days. It's the middle of February, and forecasts for winter weather can change quickly.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation slightly below normal for February 15 - February 21.