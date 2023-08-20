DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Becoming muggy. Lows in the low 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 66°F.
I hope you've enjoyed the weekend so far!
For our Sunday, high pressure remains in charge, with relatively low humidity, but we're going to turn the heat up a little bit. Highs this afternoon will climb in to the upper 80s, with low to mid 80s at the beaches.
High pressure will settle across much of the central and eastern United States, with Delmarva sitting on its eastern periphery.
The ridge will kind of shift back-and-forth, east and west through the upcoming week. This will mean fluctuating temperatures, but mainly dry weather.
As the ridge slides a little bit east, it will bring us our hottest day of the week on Monday, as temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s.
Then the ridge will retreat to the west, dropping afternoon highs in to the low to mid 80s by midweek.
On Tuesday, a backdoor cold front will sneak into the Mid-Atlantic, bringing some additional cloud cover, but rain chances are quite low.
Temperatures will remain seasonable or slightly cooler through next weekend.
In the tropics, things are getting quite busy in the Atlantic Basin.
Tropical Depression "Six" has formed in the Central Atlantic. It is in an area unfavorable for development, and is likely to dissipate in the next 72 hours.
A tropical wave in the Florida Strait has a medium, 50 percent chance of development as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. This is the only disturbance in the Atlantic Basin that has any chances at this time of affecting the United States.
A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean is showing signs of development, and a tropical depression is expected to form by mid-week. It is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to much of the Lesser Antilles and central Caribbean.
Deeper in the Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave is showing some signs of development, and is expected to form a tropical depression in the next 24 hours. However, it is expected to move into a region of unfavorable shear and is unlikely to develop any further. This is not an immediate threat to land.
Off the West Coast of Africa, a tropical wave has a low, 40 percent chance of development.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for August 27-September 2.