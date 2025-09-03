DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Isolated areas of fog possible after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: A mix of clouds and sun. Showers and thunder possible late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent, mainly north.
Friday: A few lingering showers early, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 64°F.
High pressure to our north is starting to slide east, and as it does so, our winds will make a shift to a more southerly direction, starting off a short warming trend.
Wednesday night, with the wind shift, and then winds going calm under mostly clear skies, we again have a potential for isolated patches of fog to develop by sunrise Thursday morning.
On Thursday, winds will become gusty from the south as a cold front approaches from the northwest. These winds will lead to minor coastal flooding along the Chesapeake Bay, and possibly some Small Craft Advisories.
The aforementioned cold front will approach Thursday evening, bringing showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms to Delmarva, with the highest chances for showers and thunder over the Maryland Midshore and the northern half of Delaware. Showers and thunder are possible, but not very likely over the Lower Eastern Shore and south.
The cold front washes out over Delmarva Friday, meaning no cooler temperatures; in fact, temperatures will rise into the mid 80s on Friday under partly to mostly sunny skies.
Another cold front approaches Saturday, bringing more widespread rain and thunder to Delmarva, likely in the afternoon and evening.
Partly to mostly sunny skies, and cooler temperatures make a return to the peninsula next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for September 10 - September 16.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave southwest of the Cape Verde islands has a high, 80 percent, chance of development in the next seven days. It is too soon to say if this storm will have a direct effect on the U.S. East Coast, but we need to keep a close eye on this storm. Should it become our next named Atlantic storm, it's name would be "Gabrielle".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.