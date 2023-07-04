Forecast updated on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We have a few isolated showers in the area but a very typical July weather pattern has arrived. We will see an increase in thunderstorm activity by the weekend as an upper level low pressure system approaches the area.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair, and warm. Low 71° Wind: Light.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Isolated storms around PM. High 88-90° inland and 80° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 78°. Wind: NW 1-6 mph. Rain chance is around 15% at any one spot in the afternoon and early evening.
Wednesday Night: Fair, and humid. Low 72° Wind: S 0-3 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Isolated storms around PM. High 88-89° inland and 80° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76°. Wind: S 1-7 mph. Winds on the coast SSE 5-12 mph PM. Rain chance is around 15% at any one spot in the afternoon and early evening.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see fair skies tonight and it will be humid with lows near 72-73° by daybreak.
Wednesday looks mostly sunny, and it will be warm and humid. Winds will be light with afternoon temperatures touching 90 degrees. Winds will be light from the northwest, and it will become east at 6-12 mph on the beaches in the afternoon. There will be a few isolated showers around in the late afternoon and early evening.
Thursday looks much the same as Wednesday, with only some isolated showers around in the afternoon. Winds will be light from the SE, with afternoon temperatures touching 88-90 degrees. Winds will become SE at 10-12 mph on the beaches in the afternoon, with a sea breeze dropping temps. to around 78°.
In the long range: Typical July weather is likely through Friday with temps. near 88 in the afternoon and we will see an increase in afternoon thundershowers. An approaching cool front and an upper level trough will bring more numerous showers and storms to the area Saturday into Monday. Rain chances by the weekend may exceed 30%. Look for temps. in the mid/upper 80's with high humidity through Monday.
The average low for early July is 68°, with a high temp. of 87°.