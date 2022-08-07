DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower may pop up in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like near 100°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like 100°F or more.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Feels like 100°F or more.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong into the overnight. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Showers early, then clearing. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Unseasonably hot weather continues to headline the Delmarva weather story through at least mid-week.
A ridge of high pressure will continue building in from the east, which will further suppress any shower or thunder chances on Sunday. However, persistent southerly to southwesterly flow will keep the temperatures in the humidity high, with temperatures around 90°, feeling like 100°. There is still a chance that a few showers or thunderstorms will pop-up in the afternoon, but these will be driven purely by the seabreeze front coupled with heat and humidity, and will have to overcome an increasingly stable environment.
On Monday and Tuesday, under mostly sunny skies and continued southerly flow, temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 90s, with heat indices rising into the 100°-105° range. A heat advisory will not be out of the question for at least portions of Delmarva.
Then we'll finally get some heat relief!
A cold front will approach on Wednesday, bringing us a round of potentially strong thunderstorms, mainly Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. But on the back side of the front, winds will shift to the northwest, and by Friday, we'll be mostly sunny, not as humid, and cooler, with highs in the pleasant mid 80s.