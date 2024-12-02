DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear and chilly. A snow flurry is possible late over Accomack County. Lows in the mid 20s, feeling like the upper teens.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Breezy, with a northwesterly wind gusting to 25 mph at times. Highs in the low 40s, feeling like the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Some embedded snow showers could be possible early. Windy. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Highs around 40°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. A shower possible late. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 34°F.
Unseasonably cold weather remains the weather headline on Delmarva as we look ahead to the first week of December.
Broad high pressure is located over the Mid-Mississippi valley, which is bringing a persistent northwesterly breeze to the peninsula which is keeping us unseasonably cold. The high will stick around through mid-week as it slowly slides east. We will stay chilly and breezy through early Wednesday when winds will gradually shift to the southwest, which will start to put some upward pressure on temperatures.
Wednesday will see increasing clouds ahead of our next cold front, and highs will stay chilly despite the wind shift thanks to the increased cloud cover.
Low pressure will slide to our north which will swing a strong cold front over Delmarva on Thursday. Precipitation potential is low, as there won't be much moisture for this front to work with. We'll mainly expect scattered, mainly light showers on Thursday, but if the front crosses a little earlier in the day, we could see some snow showers embedded before anything changes over to rain. More notably on Thursday will be a quick rise in temperatures to the seemingly mild low 50s (still below normal!), with very gusty winds.
In the wake of Thursday's front, prepare for another blast of unseasonably cold air to end the week. Despite partly to mostly sunny skies, highs will only reach the low 40s, and overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 20s.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting a stronger storm system sometime in the Monday-Wednesday timeframe next week which could come with some significant rainfall.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely below normal and precipitation below normal between December 9 and December 15.
In the Tropics:
The Atlantic hurricane season ended on November 30.
There will be no more further tropical updates until the start of the 2025 hurricane season, or if something tropical develops during the off-season.