DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Mild, with lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Rain likely. A rumble of thunder possible, but organized thunderstorms are not likely. Windy. Winds from the south will shift to the northwest at 20-25 mph, with gusts over 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. A few snow flurries possible. Highs around 50°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. A few snow flurries possible. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Milder. Highs i nthe upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 37°F.
We're going to enjoy one more day of unseasonably warm temperatures before a strong cold front ushers in some big changes for the rest of the week.
A low pressure system continues to develop in the middle of the country. A weak backdoor cold front sank across Delmarva Tuesday bringing increased cloudiness. This front will retreat back north as a warm front Tuesday night, which will bring in some showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as well as warm and humid air for Wednesday.
As the storm develops to our west, Delmarva will be in the "warm sector" of the storm, characterized by unseasonably warm temperatures and increased humidity, however rain is unlikely during the day, and winds will be light from the south.
The cold front will cross Delmarva Wednesday night, bringing welcome rain. A rumble of thunder is possible, but I'm not seeing any strong signs of organized thunderstorms. Of greater note will be gusty winds as the front passes. Winds will shift to the north and could gust to 40 mph or more.
In the wake of the storm, expect much cooler and blustery conditions Thursday through the weekend. I don't want to even rule out a few snow flurries!
Burn bans are in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation above normal between November 26 and December 2.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.