DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A southwest breeze at 5-15 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a low chance for a stray shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler with a low chance for a stray shower in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 65°F. Normal low: 43°F.
We are continuing our pattern of ups-and-downs along with dry weather as we get ready to transition to November.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with mainly light winds. I don't think a few thin clouds will do much to keep us milder, so I'm expecting temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 40s, which could lead to quite a bit of dew Wednesday morning.
As high pressure slides to our east, winds make a shift to a southwesterly direction, which will lead to unseasonably warm temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, and upper 70s on Halloween, although I don't want to rule out a few locations reaching the low 80s. Weather conditions will be excellent for trick-or-treat, with temperatures in the 60s Thursday evening.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting a cold front will swing across Delmarva in the Friday-Saturday timeframe, although exact timing is uncertain. The front will likely bring cooler and breezy conditions for the weekend, but unfortunately, only a low chance for a few stray showers that won't have much effect on the ongoing drought condtions, if any.
Burn bans remain in effect for much of Delmarva. Outdoor burning is discouraged on the entire peninsula until we can get some more rain. Be extra careful with outdoor activities involving spark or flame, and dispose of cigarettes properly.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation abpve normal between November 5 and November 11.
In the Tropics:
A tropical low could develop in the central Caribbean in the next seven days. The chance of development is medium, 40 percent. There is no direct threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.